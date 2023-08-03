New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation

Starting off in Walton County, where authorities have released some more details about the body in Miramar Beach.
By Claire Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies have released a few more details about the investigation into the body found in Miramar Beach Monday.

Investigators told NewsChannel 7 they have identified the deceased and have notified the family. As of Thursday, they have not released the identity.

NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test results to come back before a cause of death is announced.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Captain Dustin Cosson said they are confident there is no threat to the public.

”At this point there is no concern for the community,” he said. “We believe this to be an incident that happened here, and don’t feel as though there is any suspects or anybody at large that we’re looking for. We had made some contact with some individuals yesterday and within the couple days that gives us a little bit more insight of what we believe actually took place.”

We will continue to release more information as it becomes available.

