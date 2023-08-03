Oscar Patterson Elementary to Host “Back-to-School Blast Off”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Schools are set to welcome children back next Thursday, and one local elementary school is holding a kick-off event this weekend.

Oscar Patterson Elementary is hosting its “Back-to-School Blast Off” this Saturday to ring in the school year.

The Bay County branch of the NAACP adopted Patterson in 2010.

Ever since then, the NAACP has provided supplies, mentors and tutors for students at the school.

“The Bay County branch of the NAACP works diligently to eliminate disparities in education in Bay County. The NAACP works diligently also to ensure that every student will have a higher quality education,” Rufus Wood, Jr., President of the Bay County branch of the NAACP said.

Patterson had to shut down for a few years after Hurricane Michael damaged it.

It reopened last year, and now staff is excited to welcome back Bay County students this coming Saturday at their “Back-to-School Blast Off.”

Wood, Jr. said that there will be music, games, food, a bouncy house, a slide, face painting, book giveaways and a backpack giveaway at the event.

The food and activities will be available for all Bay County children, with the backpacks reserved specifically for Patterson students.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and is free to all.

