Police on lookout for attempted burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in an attempted burglary.

Last week, detectives with Panama City Police say a white male attempted to physically enter a home in the 1200 block of W. 13th Street.

The suspect was reportedly captured on video using a shovel to break in, wearing black shorts and no shirt. He also has a distinctive ring on his left pinky finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCPD at 850-872-3100.

