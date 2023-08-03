Port St. Joe Sharks Are Looking Sharp Early in Fall Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We continue our high school fall camp with a trip over to the eastern time zone where the Port St. Joe Sharks reside.

The Sharks coming off a somewhat disappointing season and I say somewhat because they went 8-3, which is a solid record but losing 2 out of your last 3, and those two both being to your rival Blountstown, one being in the playoffs puts a damper on the season overall.

The Sharks also losing a tremendously talented group of seniors. So, the first challenge this year, before any snap of any game, figuring out which new guys will step up, step in and help produce a couple wins.

“As far as offense goes, we lost a lot of our fire power last year. Graduated a number of seniors. First off, replacing a Division 1 running back, we had a college lineman, we had another college skill guy on that team, so three guys offensively we graduated, replacing them is going to be a challenge for us. Defensively kind of in that same boat, we graduated our whole secondary, 2 defensive lineman in a 3-4, so we got one returner, s owe’ve definitely got a lot of young guys coming in who are going to have to step up and play. It’s just going to be real interesting to see how our guys develope over the next couple of weeks going into the season, what we can expect out of them, what they’re able to do”, Head Coach Tanner Jones said.

The Tiger Sharks posting just a 4-5 record in the State playoffs since the 2018 season, 3 of those wins coming in that season.

But those early ends to their previous season’s don’t worry Coach Tanner. He say’s with such a young team, the coaching style changes but the mission stays the same.

“Well, we don’t yell as much, we know we’ve got to be a little more lenient,slow it down a hair. We might not be as flashy as we’ve tried to be in the past couple year. But, this group of guys is a great group, hard working young kids that do anything we ask of them and as a coach you couldn’t ask for anything else. You know the main thing is you’ve got to win some games and that’s our first goal, our first goal is to try and win some games. Like I said, we graduated a lot of seniors off of last years team and this year we have 5 seniors on the team, so we’re looking really to build and hope for the best.”

The Sharks and all their young talent will head over to Liberty next Friday to play in an Official’s training scrimmage.

