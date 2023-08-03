School staffing shortages in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County students go back to school next week, but will there be enough staff to greet them?

The first day of school is August 10th and school district officials say they are still a bit short on employees.

School officials said that they still have 57 instructional openings, but compared to last year, they’re actually in better shape.

This time last year the county still had 77 openings.

These numbers are strictly for teaching positions, as the county also still has 54 openings for support staff positions.

That includes maintenance, HVAC, carpenters, electricians, bus drivers, and custodians.

The district says that the openings range across all Bay County schools, with qualified applicants being spread throughout the county.

“We base our placement of teachers on the spring enrollment, from earlier this year, and so what we’ll do is we will evaluate the first four days of school, we’ll take attendance, and then we’ll look for our no-shows and balance out where we may need teachers at that time,” Holly Buchanan, Executive Director of Human Resources for Bay County Schools said.

If parents are worried about whether or not their children will have a teacher next week, district officials say not to be concerned.

The district is ready to fill any remaining openings with substitute teachers until they make permanent hires.

Anyone looking to apply for one of the school openings can apply here.

