Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Friday expect more heat and humidity with highs in the 90s w/feels like temps over 105. Rain chances will be 60%. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. This same forecast continues through the weekend so keep the sunglasses and umbrellas handy.

In the tropics we have no areas of interest and it should remain quiet into next week.

