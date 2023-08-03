PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you didn’t know, Wassua is the possum capital of the world. Since it would be a shame to not celebrate this fact, that is what the Wausau Community Development Club and entire community is doing this year for the 54th time.

Wausau’s 54th Possum Festival and Fun Day returns Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 with many fan favorite activities.

The idea for the first festival on the first Saturday in August originated to commemorate the idea of how possums helped the residents of the area survive during the depression. They may have been a meal then, but today, these furry and squirmy little guys are celebrated.

Now, a more popular snack is possum ice cream. Favorable to possum, the ice cream is made out of persimmons because possums ate persimmons.

This family friendly event serves the community and celebrates possums. It’s all part of the culture here in Wausau where happiness is being “possumistic.”

Events kick off with a concert Friday night at 6:00 p.m. followed by the famous Possum King and Queen Contest, which is not your average beauty contest. The unique portrayal of possum themed costumes, makeup, and props makes for quite the show.

After that debate is settled with a King and Queen, Saturday starts off with a pancake breakfast and the parade. Throughout the day there are many can’t miss events like the Possum and Quilt auction, hog calling, rooster crowing and cow lowing contest, and we can’t forget about Donkey Ball, the softball pitch where riding a donkey is the only way to move the game along.

See below for the full schedule to the weekend:

Friday August 4:

Grace & Grit Concert ($5 per person gate fee, under 15 free) - 6:00 p.m.

Possum King/Queen Contest ($5 per person gate fee, under 15 free) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5:

Pancake breakfast at Masonic Hall – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Parade – 10 a.m. (Lineup at 9:00 a.m.)

Welcome, Invocation, National Anthem, and Introduction of Scholarship Winners – 10:45 a.m.

Anthony Severson music – 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Possum and Quilt auction – noon to 1 p.m.

Hog calling, Rooster Crowing and Cow Lowing – 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anthony Severson Music – 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pregame activities – 6:00 p.m.

Donkey Ball game – 7:00 p.m.

