Afternoon storms return today and into the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’ a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies out this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine come our way this morning.

Temperatures are already warm and hot and they’ll get toasty quickly in the sunshine. We’re starting out in the upper 70s near 80 for most and we’ll reach the 90s by mid to late morning. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits from late morning to late afternoon unless an afternoon storm cools you off.

The heat and humidity will start to develop some fair weather cumulus clouds by lunch time. A few will start to pop into stray showers on the coast. At the same time, daytime heating inland in Alabama will create strong showers and thunderstorms today. With northerly steering winds, any storms that develop in Alabama in the afternoon will slide south into our skies as well. So, there’s a decent chance from the coast on inland this afternoon and into the evening that you’ll catch a cooling storm.

We’ll keep this high chance for an afternoon or evening storm in place into the weekend as well. Saturday and Sunday will start out mostly sunny and heat up quickly into the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits before afternoon storms develop. If you’re doing any outdoor activities, mind the heat in the morning and the storms in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies turn stormy into the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index around 105. Your 7 Day Forecast has a summery trend of hot and humid days with afternoon and evening storms trying to cool us off through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.