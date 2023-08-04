BDS announces possible millage rate and budget for upcoming school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thursday afternoon Bay District Schools board members announced a nearly $701 million budget for this year, which is approximately $93 million more than last year.

Officials like Bay District Schools Chief Financial Officer Jim Loyed said the money will be used for mental health services and low performing schools amongst other things.

“Everything it takes to educate our kids,” Loyed said. “From facilities to food service, to supplies and materials, but as I stated mainly staff. I mean we’re in the service industry so no surprise that 78 percent of our budget is salary benefits. So, it’s people.”

Along with the new multi-million-dollar budget comes a new millage rate.

For many property owners the newly proposed millage rate could be good news. It currently sits at 5.483, which is .021 mills less than last year’s 5.5.

“That’s great news if you’re paying taxes,” Loyed said. “The millage rate is down and so if you’re property value did not increase then you would pay less in taxes.”

The numbers are subject to change and simply highlight the potential maximum millage rate and budget.

“The reason you do that is so the trim analysis can go out and so the general public would know what we intend to do so if they intend to,” Loyed said. “So if they want to come and participate in these meetings then they have the opportunity to know and that’s why I say it’s the maximum. the board could actually cut it between tentative and final, but you’re not actually allowed to go up.”

A budget workshop will take place on August 22. A public hearing is set for September 11 followed by a board vote on the final budget and millage rate.

