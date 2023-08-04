FREEDOM FRIDAY: Inside the addict’s mind

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

This week, we’re talking to last week’s overcomer to get a closer look inside the mind of an addict.

Unlike many people who’ve been featured on NewsChannel Seven’s Freedom Friday segment, Kendrick Highsmith was not left homeless from his addiction.

“I’ve never experienced being [homeless] because I have a big family and even I would, even when I was doing wrong, my family never showed me where I had to be out on the streets. My grandmother would tell me she’d rather me be home and not in the streets getting high,” said Kendrick Highsmith.

He warns against doing this for an addicted loved one and advises you to vet anything and everything an addicted loved one tells you.

“I’m making all kinds of promises that I knew I wasn’t going to keep this in the midst of my addiction. I’d lie to you and tell you anything just for you to help me,” he describes his mindset when going into a recovery program the first time.

“My first priority was not going to prison. I’d do anything in the world, but I didn’t want to go to prison,” Kendrick added.

“I didn’t surrender first. I fought tooth and nail. Didn’t want to be here, didn’t care about what they was trying to teach me about God and all that.”

It took a few tries, but Kendrick did overcome his addiction and says it was his family standing their ground, showing tough love that helped him get there.

“My sister finally said. Brother, I’m not helping you. She’s like, you have to sit there. You have to wear this. She said every time you go to jail, you always cry, call and say you gonna do this and do that, but you never do it. And I sat there and sat there,” he said.

He says a true sign of change in someone is humility and empathy.

“When I got in my addiction, I became self-centered, selfish, and didn’t want to help anybody. It was all about me. But I think after going through retreat and going through the last phase of this program, I found humility and humbled myself and it got me back to being the person I used to be before I got in my addiction,” Kendrick explained.

Many recovered addicts in our area start recovery efforts of their own or help with existing programs.

Many say it’s best to support the local and state recovery programs and when the time is right, those programs will teach the recovered addict how to get back on their feet, gaining their own independence from drugs and in life.

“Helping them with everyday life stuff like insurance if they don’t have it, getting into medical appointments, scheduling eye appointments where their basic needs for uh, for life and that’s what RPR does pretty much.”

Kendrick is currently working at Saint Matthews House in Naples, Florida, and is working to become a case manager.

He encourages you to help local recovery as much as you can.

That can be given time, money, or other resources.

