Future of two marinas in Panama City is still uncertain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The future of the Panama City and St. Andrews Marinas is still uncertain after Thursday’s public workshop.

Commissioners and city leaders discussed what has been done with the marinas and what still needs to be done. City officials say there’s still work to do for both marinas before they are fully operational.

They say they do not know where they are going to get the money for some of these projects. It’s going to cost around $8.5 million to complete the St. Andrews Marina. For the downtown marina, they have $15,000 from FEMA, but it is going to cost way more. However, city officials still don’t have an estimate.

During Thursday’s meeting, community members voiced their opinions.

“What’s going to happen with these jewels that we have,” said a community member. “Downtown marina has always been special St Andrews have been special, but the Downtown town marina was a dud even before the hurricane. The coverings are what’s dud about them is they block the view they look nice from up high but when you’re on the ground you don’t see we want the marina to be interesting.”

Other residents spoke out about the lack of fueling docks at the St. Andrews Marina, as well as needing bigger and more boat slips at both marinas.

One-way commissioners are looking at funding improvements is through a public private partnership. They also hope a partnership will help design the downtown marina.

“The commission got to discuss a lot of different options on the Sts Andrews Marina and the Panama City Marina,” said Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner. “I think what we will see come out of this in coming up in our strategic priorities workshop. “We will be able to identify what we’re going to borrow public private partnership exactly how we are going to precede forward in rebuild.”

Street says he can’t tell how everyone is feeling after the meeting. However, he can tell that everyone if feeling a since of urgency as they have to decide quickly on what they will do.

There is no planned meeting to discuss the marinas going forward.

