Georgia man arrested for trying to baptize himself in church

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth...
He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man is in custody after deputies say he tried to baptize himself in a local church.

On Friday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at the Emerald Beach Church of God off Alf Coleman Road.

Deputies discovered Derek Porter had allegedly used a cinder block to smash the window of the church to enter inside.

A female employee was reportedly inside the church at the time and ran for safety when she heard glass breaking.

BCSO officials say Porter caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage to the church and loaded several electronics including a T.V. and computer into his truck. He also reportedly took the church’s money bag.

When Porter was arrested, investigators with BCSO and Panama City Beach Police say they found meth and paraphernalia on his person.

Porter told authorities he did not remember what happened while inside the church, but did remember baptizing himself in the church’s baptistery, claiming “something” was holding his head down under the water.

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also out on bond for burglary in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay...
Attempted burglary suspect found
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
city growth
Bay County cities soon to experience a huge amount of growth
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

The American Medical Association (AMA) has granted icometrix a new CPT Category III code for...
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Inside the addict’s mind
Today's Tunes with Taylor Maples on NewsChannel 7 Today.
Today's Tunes 'The Hard Goodbyes'
Today's Tunes with Taylor Maples on NewsChannel 7 Today.
Today's Tunes 'Small Town (All We Know)'
Local musician Tayor Maples joins us live in-studio to showcase some of her original material...
Today's Tunes 'Good Times'