Local non-profit hosts yard sale for a good cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for your next big value purchase?

Do you want to help out fellow Bay Countians by contributing to a good cause?

One local non-profit organization can help you accomplish both at the same time.

Humble House is a non-profit faith-based ministry for women.

Its main goal is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for women overcoming addiction.

One way to help out Humble House with its mission is to head to their yard sale.

The yard sale set up shop on Friday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Panama City.

All proceeds from the yard sale are going directly to licensing, doctor’s appointments, and reunifying its members with their families.

“Our faith-based ministry is something that is very important to us. It is the core of our ministry, working together in this community to help the community be a better place. So we’re just asking if y’all want to come out, check it out, help us out, have a little fun. We’d really appreciate it,” Darya Mills, a resident at Humble House Ministries said.

The yard sale will be back in action on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for anyone who wasn’t able to make it on Friday.

The Humble House is also looking for volunteers with trucks or SUVs to help haul away the unsold items from the church on Saturday at noon.

