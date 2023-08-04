Two hospitalized after water rescue in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District (SWFD) officials a man was transported to the hospital after a water rescue in Miramar Beach.

Officials said incident occurred at 6:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Gulf Drive, when a 911 caller reported to SWFD Dispatchers that multiple people were in the water screaming for help.

SWFD Beach Safety units arrived on-scene at 6:32 p.m. and entered the water, rescuing a submerged adult male, as well as a teenage male. Once back on shore, lifeguards initiated lifesaving care for the unconscious adult.

SWFD officials started life saving measures, then transported the adult man to the hospital in critical condition. The teenager was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At the time the incident occurred, yellow and purple flags were flying, which indicate moderate surf hazards and stinging marine life are present. This water rescue also occurred approximately 0.5 miles from the nearest lifeguard tower.

Lifeguards strongly encourage beach patrons to swim near a lifeguard tower during their on-duty hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to best prevent water-related emergencies. For daily beach flag updates, text SAFETY to 31279.

