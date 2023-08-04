Whale sharks spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s become a whale of a tale for Northwest Florida anglers, scuba divers, boat captains, and tourism leaders- whale sharks are being spotted in Gulf waters.

Just a few miles from noise from the improvements being done in downtown Panama City came the glorious presence of a whale shark.

It’s bubbling up excitement for people all across the Panhandle.

That includes Captain Kelly Colwell, sharing the moment with his Co-Captain, wife, and a boat full of people riding with him on the Big Blue Dive Boat.

“As she’s pulling it (the anchor) up, the whale shark was right here beside the boat, just below the surface and at that point she hollered out, she said ‘Hey, there’s a whale shark over here. So, I ended up, I had all my equipment actually sitting right here and so I got the GoPro camera off the off my equipment, along with my mask and ran up towards the bow,” Colwell said.

You might ask why he had the courage to dive right in with a shark.

“We had an opportunity when we were over in Okinawa, Japan in 2011. Melissa and I were actually diving with them and one of them, the tail came up really, really close to Melissa, and I thought the tail was actually going to hit her, but the whale shark actually stopped just prior to her, and then went around her,” explains Colwell.

With that gentleness comes a mutual respect.

“Don’t go up and actually touch the animals. Maintain a safe distance as you’re as you’re swimming alongside it. You’re welcome to document and film as much as you like,” Colwell added.

He says they collect and share the data with government agencies to help them make educated decisions about conservation and water resources.

Whale sharks are also tagged, like Oliver and Ivey, who were in the Gulf recently.

The coastal resource team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism took part in the tagging.

NOAA, the University of Southern Mississippi and local anglers were also involved.

“We work very closely with a group of divers and international based group of divers local underwater which has multiple chapters throughout the world, and we actually have a local chapter here known as Panama City Underwater Explorers.”

Captain Colwell has a theory as to why the whale sharks are exploring the waters near Panama City.

“The waters are very different this season. They’re much warmer on the surface. They’re a little bit cooler at depth right now, it’s been a very unique season.”

