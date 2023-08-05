Bay County recognized as military-friendly community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is being recognized as a military-friendly community.

At the Bay County Chamber’s first Friday event. The community was named an official coast guard community. this honor is given to areas that demonstrate support to coast guard members and their families.

Congressman Neal Dunn also recognized the efforts made by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Michael.

The designation comes on the 233rd birthday of the Coast Guard. There are only 30 other communities with this designation.

