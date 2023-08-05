Bay County recognized as military-friendly community

Bay County is being recognized as a military-friendly community.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is being recognized as a military-friendly community.

At the Bay County Chamber’s first Friday event. The community was named an official coast guard community. this honor is given to areas that demonstrate support to coast guard members and their families.

Congressman Neal Dunn also recognized the efforts made by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Michael.

The designation comes on the 233rd birthday of the Coast Guard. There are only 30 other communities with this designation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay...
Attempted burglary suspect found
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
city growth
Bay County cities soon to experience a huge amount of growth
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Bay County is being recognized as a military-friendly community.
First Friday event in Bay County
The yard sale will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.
Local non-profit hosts yard sale for a good cause
For anyone looking for their next big find, one local non-profit is hosting a yard sale.
Humble House yard sale