BDS, sheriff zero in on road safety ahead of school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the school year about to start, Bay District Schools and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are working together to get the word out about road safety around buses and school zones.

BDS Superintendent Mark McQueen said at a news conference Thursday that on just one day last school year, BDS bus drivers reported nearly 200 incidents of cars rushing past the school buses as the buses were flashing their red flashing stop lights.

McQueen emphasized the dangers of driving by a school bus with flashing red lights, because it signals it is letting kids off who may then run across the road.

So, for this school year, authorities are reminding the public of the laws in place around school buses and school zones:

Drivers must go 20 mph or under (or at the posted school zone speed) while in school zones.

Drivers must come to a complete stop when near a school bus with flashing red lights.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said these rules will be strictly enforced.

”We’re going to be out there, deputies will be out there and officers from the police department will be out there with additional enforcement measures,” Ford said. “Speeding in those school zones, passing a stopped school bus- very serious offenses. There are consequences to that, but the worst consequence would be if you hurt a child.”

BDS staff added that if there is anything the public sees that needs to be addressed, or improved, for the safety of students and the public, to please contact them.

”If there’s something that’s not right or you think you can give us a better idea of maybe how to fix something to make it work better, please let me know,” BDS Chief of Police Doug Boortz said. “Give me a call at the office, call Sheriff Ford, or the superintendent. We will take that remedy; we’ll talk about it. Maybe see if we can tweak something, and make it happen a little bit better.”

Ford said the school buses will be driving on their routes on August 9th, so watch for the big yellow buses and take note of where you see them.

To see the BDS bus routes, click here.

