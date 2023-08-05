Car burglary suspect arrested in Destin

Maddox Huff
Maddox Huff(WYMT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who allegedly broke into a car early Saturday morning has reportedly been arrested.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said a woman called them around 4:30 a.m., saying she was watching a man break into her car on her home surveillance video system.

Deputies said they quickly surrounded the area of the home on Drifting Sands Trail in Destin. They said when they were shown pictures of the suspect from the surveillance video, two deputies recognized the suspect as Craig Pierce, 20.

Authorities stated a short time after setting up a perimeter, a K-9 deputy spotted Pierce in his car near Indian Train and Commons Drive. The deputy reportedly pulled him over, and Pierce was taken into custody.

Deputies report his car was towed and evidence was seized. They said Pierce was charged with breaking into an unoccupied vehicle.

