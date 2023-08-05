Friday Evening Forecast

A line of storms entering into the panhandle with a marginal risk of turning severe this evening... expect more rain tomorrow as there is a 70% chance of rain.
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms will move through the panhandle this Friday evening leaving us with a warm and muggy night tonight. Lows will be in the 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Saturday expect a decent chance of storms w/highs in the 90s. Feels like temps will be near 105. Rain chances will be 70% Saturday and 60% Sunday. Keep in mind there will be ample time to be outside, but you will have to be flexible with your timing. Sunday will be similar to Saturday w/scattered storms and highs in the 90s. Rain chances decrease a bit on Sunday before increasing again next week.

In the tropics things remain quiet in the Atlantic basin into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay...
Attempted burglary suspect found
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
city growth
Bay County cities soon to experience a huge amount of growth
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's steamy start.
Afternoon storms return today and into the weekend
A better chance of storms is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast
A better chance of storms is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast