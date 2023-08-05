Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms will move through the panhandle this Friday evening leaving us with a warm and muggy night tonight. Lows will be in the 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Saturday expect a decent chance of storms w/highs in the 90s. Feels like temps will be near 105. Rain chances will be 70% Saturday and 60% Sunday. Keep in mind there will be ample time to be outside, but you will have to be flexible with your timing. Sunday will be similar to Saturday w/scattered storms and highs in the 90s. Rain chances decrease a bit on Sunday before increasing again next week.

In the tropics things remain quiet in the Atlantic basin into next week.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

