Rutherford Rams Restoring Pride in the Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re continuing our fall camp coverage around the Panhandle, and today that shifts are focus to the Rutherford Rams and first year head coach Albert Floyd.

The Rams coming off a season where they went just 1-9, that 1 win coming in week 8 against North Bay Haven.

Floyd coming over from last year’s Mosley staff. Being a new coach, always comes with tons of challenges; getting to know the players, setting a culture, implementing offensive and defensive schemes, but most of the time this biggest thing they’re looking for is improvement and commitment through grind. It’s safe to say Coach Floyd is already seeing that.

“I feel like we’re a lot better than we were in the spring and in the spring we were a lot better than we were in the previous fall. Guys got bigger, guys got faster, guys got stronger, just now just as far as these first 3 days, just kind of get acclimated to the heat. The guys look good in the summer time, they look good in the weight room, they look good out here but then when you put a helmet on, when you put pads on, it gets a little bit hotter, a little bit heavier. So putting these pads on now, kind of getting them conditioned and acclimated to this heat. It’s hot in August, it’s hot in September, and it’s a mental toughness thing, and us getting into this stuff is kind of getting over that barrier. This is what we’re going to do, we’re going to work, it’s going to be hot, we’re going to have these pads on and this is what we’re going to do. Anything worth having is not going to be easy.”

Another thing that will always helps a first year coach... experienced, veteran players who have bought into the system and ready to lead on and of the field.

“As far as on offense, I’m really excited about our running back, Jaicari Brown, a lot of guys know he’s a tough, strong kid. I think he got bigger, I think he got faster, got stronger. As far as Cedric Andrews, he’s a big guy, d tackle, tight end. I feel like, he’s part of helping the culture change, I’m excited about what he can do on both sides of the ball. Then going on the defensive side of the ball, as far as Dominick Gianfrancisco, he’s more a silent leader, leads with his shoulder pads, leads with his effort, leads with his attitude. You have Roshawn Taylor, he’s my strong safety, he’s about 5′8, 5′9, kind of small but he’s only a sophomore. I tell him, run like a champion, work out like a champion and I just think he’s going to be a big asset to the program this season and year to come.”

Coach Floyd is also looking to restore Ram Pride. It’s not just a motto but a way of life for the school, the team and the community. You see it on the sign above the entrance to the practice field, you also see it on shirt all over the campus, and you here it spoken throughout practice and games by players and fans.

At the base it might seem like just a simple phrase, “Ram pride”, you know, be proud to be a Ram, not very battle cry like. So, I asked Coach Floyd why that saying became their back bone.

“As far as Ram Pride, when you take pride in anything you have to love it. But since we’re talking about Rutherford and we’re talking about Ram Pride, like I tell these guys, 1,2,3 Rams... 4,5,6 Pride, if you don’t want to say it, go home. So as far as the Pride, in order for you to play for your brothers, in order for you to play for your school, you have to have pride in what you’re playing for. So I really think it’s big, if you don’t love it, you’re probably not going to do well at it, so that Ram Pride is really really big. Again, we have a lot of people in this community that have Ram Pride, so if they see that these kids love it, they’ll come back out and watch football games. They’ll come back out and support us when it comes down to booster clubs and money and fundraising. So, Ram Pride goes there with changing the culture to get the culture back to having that pride.”

The Rams will get to show off that Pride in their Kickoff Classic in Graceville on August 18th.

