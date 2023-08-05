USPS text scam hits Lynn Haven community

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As scammers get more creative with their approach, a new parcel delivery scam has slithered its way into Bay County.

The scam comes in the form of a text message and the sender will look like it is from USPS or any other parcel delivery service. The message will say there was an issue delivering your package because the address was incorrect. Then it will prompt you to click on a link and provide all your personal information.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said he almost became a victim as he was expecting a package around the same time the hoax came in.

“I was actually shocked about that, and I think what was more shocking was that they were using the USPS designation,” Nelson said.

Officials say anyone with a cellphone can be targeted.

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie says he and several other officers within the department have received the scam texts, and dispatch as well as local carriers in have received calls from concerned residents. He said he believes the area is being targeted so they are trying to inform the community of the scam.

Ramie said those who place online orders might be more likely to fall for the scam.

“In today’s world as much as we order online a lot of people fall for it because they think their package is held up there’s a problem with their package and they click on it,” he said.

Officials say those who receive the text should report it as spam, delete the text, block the number and never click on the link.

If you are unsure about whether the message is a scam reach out to the Lynn Haven Police Department for help. If you believe you are a victim of the delivery text scam, contact your bank and have them close the card, then report it to law enforcement.

Officials say even if the scammers have not taken your money now, if they will do it later.

“They’ll do a test fire for a small amount of money to see if they can access the account and sometimes, they don’t do it right away they’ll do it months later so they’re just retaining your information and they will do it at a later date when you suspect it,” Ramie said.

