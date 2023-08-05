Wewahitchka Gators Getting After in Fall Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gators, a 6-5 team last year, with some big wins over Franklin County and Trenton twice, but some rough losses to Bozeman, Liberty and Cottondale, eventually falling to Blountstown in the first round of the state playoffs.

This summer, the Gators have put in a tremendous amount of work. They’ve become obsessed with the game of football and now they’re ready to get down to business and show what they’re made of.

“You know, any time you’re in just shorts or helmets, or whatever, then you know, that’s 7 on 7, that’s summer stuff. Until you put pads on it’s not really football season. It’s always good to have that first day in shells, and then Monday we’ll get a little bit of stuff in pads and then we scrimmage on Friday. It’s been the most work out kids have put in, in any summer since I’ve been here. We’ve spent more time on the field doing football stuff then what we’ve ever done before. We’ve done football 3 days a week all summer long, so it’s been a lot of time invested this off season”, Head Coach Bobby Jons said.

Coach Johns saying it’s the most dedicated he’s ever had a team and the most football focused his players have been, which is never a problem to have as a coach. The problem for Wewa comes when filling out the rosters spots to provide enough quality work at practice, so even though we’re only a week into fall camp, the boys up in Wewahitchka are already itching at the bit for some game action.

“I mean obviously we feel like, hopefully, we’ll be more prepared to be better earlier in the year. With us numbers is a problem and it’s hard to really know how good you are until you start playing somebody else because we just don’t have enough kids to scrimmage or go full speed very often. So, the scrimmage is going to be big for us and our kickoff classic is always big so we can figure out what we can and cannot do. Week 1, we want to know we know what we’re doing. We’ve changed offensive schemes tremendously this year, so I just want to see we know what we’re doing. I’m not really worried about the scoreboard necessarily in the kickoff classic, I’m really more worried about execution and making sure we understand concepts and what our responsibilities are.”

That officials scrimmage Coach mentioned will be up at Liberty next Friday. Kickoff classic, the following Friday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.