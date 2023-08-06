Callaway Cares Health Fair shines light on mental, physical well-being

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway put health and wellness in the spotlight Saturday.

It held the Callaway Cares Health Fair at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event featured more than 50 vendors that focused on health-related products, services, and insights. Financial advisors also provided tips to the public.

The fair was meant to be inclusive for everyone. Vendors even brought backpacks for Callaway Elementary School students.

“We’re collecting one backpack, or as many as they wanted to from each vendor,” Tim Legare, Director of Leisure Services for the City of Callaway, said. “We do not charge them for this. They all brought at least one backpack. Many of them brought a lot more.”

The community could also enjoy food trucks, raffles, and games.

Legare said the city wants to grow the fair every year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth...
Georgia man arrested for trying to baptize himself in church
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
water rescue generic
Two hospitalized after water rescue in Miramar Beach
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Officers say the car and a backpack inside it had meth, oxycodone, marijuana, cocaine,...
Man held on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The City of Callaway put health and wellness in the spotlight Saturday.
Callaway Cares Health Fair shines light on mental, physical well-being
Oscar Patterson Academy teamed up with the Bay County Sheriff's Office to make its annual...
Oscar Patterson Academy ‘Back-to-School Blast-Off’ event
Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with...
Saturday Evening Forecast