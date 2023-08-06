Callaway Cares Health Fair shines light on mental, physical well-being

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway put health and wellness in the spotlight Saturday.

It held the Callaway Cares Health Fair at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event featured more than 50 vendors that focused on health-related products, services, and insights. Financial advisors also provided tips to the public.

The fair was meant to be inclusive for everyone. Vendors even brought backpacks for Callaway Elementary School students.

“We’re collecting one backpack, or as many as they wanted to from each vendor,” Tim Legare, Director of Leisure Services for the City of Callaway, said. “We do not charge them for this. They all brought at least one backpack. Many of them brought a lot more.”

The community could also enjoy food trucks, raffles, and games.

Legare said the city wants to grow the fair every year.

