FHP: Car hydroplanes, two seriously injured

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report two people are seriously injured after the car they were in hydroplaned and reportedly hit a tractor trailer.

Troopers said both vehicles were driving eastbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 54 reportedly near the Crestview exit.

Authorities reported due to the heavy rain, the car began to hydroplane and the driver lost control. They said the car swerved off the side of the road, and hit the guardrail. They said the force of hitting the guardrail pushed the car back onto the road, where it then hit the tractor trailer.

Troopers said the driver and pass of the car were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. They said the driver of the truck was unharmed.

