Oscar Patterson Academy ‘Back-to-School Blast-Off’ event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local students are ready to blast off into a new school year.

Oscar Patterson Academy held its annual back-to-school bash for its students and the community Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Bay County NAACP, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and a slew of others chipped in to make the event possible.

Students could take free backpacks, books, basic school supplies, food, and other items.

New Superintendent of Bay District Schools Mark McQueen said reading will remain a top priority for kids in the classroom.

“We believe that that’s the key to success for our young students to be able to read,” McQueen said. “It helps them to read and write and do math and to think critically. That’s an essential skill, being able to read. There are so many things that are going to be poured into kids, but we’re certainly going to be focusing on our reading proficiency.”

Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said events like these are important since many of the students come from low-income families.

NewsChannel 7 was told more than 300 students attend the academy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.