Oscar Patterson Academy ‘Back-to-School Blast-Off’ event

Oscar Patterson Academy teamed up with the Bay County Sheriff's Office to make its annual...
Oscar Patterson Academy teamed up with the Bay County Sheriff's Office to make its annual back-to-school event a success.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local students are ready to blast off into a new school year.

Oscar Patterson Academy held its annual back-to-school bash for its students and the community Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Bay County NAACP, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and a slew of others chipped in to make the event possible.

Students could take free backpacks, books, basic school supplies, food, and other items.

New Superintendent of Bay District Schools Mark McQueen said reading will remain a top priority for kids in the classroom.

“We believe that that’s the key to success for our young students to be able to read,” McQueen said. “It helps them to read and write and do math and to think critically. That’s an essential skill, being able to read. There are so many things that are going to be poured into kids, but we’re certainly going to be focusing on our reading proficiency.”

Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said events like these are important since many of the students come from low-income families.

NewsChannel 7 was told more than 300 students attend the academy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth...
Georgia man arrested for trying to baptize himself in church
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
water rescue generic
Two hospitalized after water rescue in Miramar Beach
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Officers say the car and a backpack inside it had meth, oxycodone, marijuana, cocaine,...
Man held on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The City of Callaway put health and wellness in the spotlight Saturday.
Callaway Cares Health Fair shines light on mental, physical well-being
The Callaway Cares Health Fair attracted more than 50 vendors.
Callaway Cares Health Fair shines light on mental, physical well-being
Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with...
Saturday Evening Forecast