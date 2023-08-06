Saturday Evening Forecast

Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with a low temperature in the mid to upper 70′s.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with a low temperature in the mid to upper 70′s. Showers return for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers in the panhandle and staying warm with high temperatures in the 90′s and feels like temperatures close to the triple digits in between periods of rain.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth...
Georgia man arrested for trying to baptize himself in church
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
water rescue generic
Two hospitalized after water rescue in Miramar Beach
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Officers say the car and a backpack inside it had meth, oxycodone, marijuana, cocaine,...
Man held on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's steamy start.
Afternoon storms return today and into the weekend