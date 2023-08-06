Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are forecast to dissipate as the sun goes down this evening leaving our overnights with a low temperature in the mid to upper 70′s. Showers return for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers in the panhandle and staying warm with high temperatures in the 90′s and feels like temperatures close to the triple digits in between periods of rain.

