Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are beginning to clear out for the panhandle this evening leaving Monday seeing mostly sunny skies and isolated afternoon showers. High temperatures stay near average in the low 90′s this week but high dew points in the upper 70′s help to allow feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. An excessive heat watch is in effect for Monday.

