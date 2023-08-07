48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach hosted the 48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf (NSAD) Tournament at Frank Brown Park.

It started Friday and ended Sunday around noon.

The NSAD is a nonprofit organization that holds the tournament every summer.

NewsChannel 7 told more than 400 deaf athletes and umpires from across the U.S. and Canada participated in it.

Congratulations to everyone who played in the tournament!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.