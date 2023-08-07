48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual NSAD Tournament(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach hosted the 48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf (NSAD) Tournament at Frank Brown Park.

It started Friday and ended Sunday around noon.

The NSAD is a nonprofit organization that holds the tournament every summer.

NewsChannel 7 told more than 400 deaf athletes and umpires from across the U.S. and Canada participated in it.

Congratulations to everyone who played in the tournament!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s currently facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, meth...
Georgia man arrested for trying to baptize himself in church
A new parcel delivery text scam hits Bay County
USPS text scam hits Lynn Haven community
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding
NewsChannel 7 is told an autopsy has been performed, but authorities are waiting on more test...
New details released in Miramar Beach death investigation
Maddox Huff
Car burglary suspect arrested in Destin

Latest News

A Panama City Beach resident was chosen by the U.S. Department of State to tackle a special...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
The Historical St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Apalachicola shared a historical moment Sunday.
A special dedication at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
st pats dedication
A special dedication at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church