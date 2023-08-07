Excessive Heat Warning in place today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mostly clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today to warm us up to very toasty conditions today.

Temperatures started in the 80s on the coast to mid 70s inland with an oppressive amount of humidity on the coast as dew points are near 80°. Most of the Panhandle in a light southwest wind will have oppressive heat and humidity today. Highs today warm into the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland with heat indices rising as high as 113°.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

We’ll see most of the week ahead in a very similar setup with only a few days having afternoon scattered storms to try and cool us off.

For today, mostly sunny skies and very hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland with a heat index up to 113°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10am to 7pmCDT. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible and be sure to stay hydrated. We’ll have a very similar setup day in and day out this week with only a few afternoons producing storms to try and cool us down.

