Missing teen found in Panama City

Watford has been found.
Watford has been found.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Watford has been found. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

A juvenile is missing out of Panama City, and police are asking the public for help.

Quantarius M.D. Watford, 15, was last seen in the 1700 block of Flower Avenue.

He is 5′6″, approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt, camo pants, and black sides before his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-872-3100.

