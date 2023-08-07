Missing teen in Panama City, police asking for help

Quantarius was last seen in the 1700 block of Flower Avenue.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A juvenile is missing out of Panama City, and police are asking the public for help.

Quantarius M.D. Watford, 15, was last seen in the 1700 block of Flower Avenue.

He is 5′6″, approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt, camo pants, and black sides before his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-872-3100.

