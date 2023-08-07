Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say they found drugs in his car.

On Aug. 4, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car near Elkcam Blvd. and Deltona in Sunny Hills for a traffic infraction.

The deputy said he spoke to the driver, identified as 62-year-old Timothy Kelley of Ohio, and noticed he seemed nervous.

WCSO officials say they searched the car and found a clear plastic baggie containing a crystallized substance that allegedly tested positive for meth.

Kelley was arrested on possession charges, and booked into the Washington County Jail.

