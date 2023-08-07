U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Bay County woman has been selected for a special opportunity.

The U.S. Department of State asked Barbara Stoff out of Panama City Beach to be an English Language Specialist for people overseas. She is being tasked with mentoring 40 teachers who live in Mongolia on social emotional learning. Those teachers will use the information from Stoff to better educate their students.

It’s all part of the American Embassy’s Seventh English Language Mentor Training Conference. Stoff will then serve as a consultant until December while her students complete a practicum.

“I really feel that every time I go out and do a job like this, I’m helping people get better jobs and improve their lives,” Stoff said. “That’s the most important thing to me, but I really love getting to know their culture and getting to know them.”

Stoff said she will be teaching these students online.

However, she said she’s traveled to Mongolia twice before in her teaching career.

NewsChannel 7 was told her project this time around will focus heavily on the different obstacles Mongolians and Americans encountered during the pandemic. Stoff will incorporate many tools into her teaching such as stress balls, beads, and balloons.

“I just feel like it really helps people all around the world when these specialists are sent out,” Stoff said. “They see us as real people. All they know about us is the American government, but they see us as real people and who we really are. It just helps us build relationships everywhere.”

Stoff has also taught people in Armenia, Kazakhstan, and a number of other countries.

