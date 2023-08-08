Back to school: helping kids cope with anxiety

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the kids head back to the classroom, physical needs like hydration, a healthy lunch, and even having a pencil and notebooks are important, but their mental needs are important as well.

Ken Chisholm, a mental health counselor with Bay District Schools (BDS), stopped by the studio Tues. morning to discuss helpful tips as the classroom doors open.

Chisholm said that while it is an exciting time heading into a new school year, most kids experience some type of anxiety, and that is not always a bad thing. Excited jitters or a small amount of anxiety can go a long way especially when we need that little extra push to perform well.

However, Chisholm said to watch carefully if your child’s behavior changes. This could indicate that anxiety is becoming overwhelming. To help your children, Chisholm said routine is key. Predictability before or after school can help calm those feelings of anxiety.

Chisholm said that structure and communication are two key components to help alleviate anxiety as students head back to school.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantarius was last seen in the 1700 block of Flower Avenue.
Missing teen in Panama City, police asking for help
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor

Latest News

Ken Chisholm, a Mental Health Counselor with Bay District Schools discussed helpful tips as the...
Back to School Mental Health Tips
Disability Resource Center
Disability Resource Center
Growth & School Plans
Growth & School Plans
1200 new students expected to hit the halls of Bay District Schools
Bay District Schools prepares for influx of students.