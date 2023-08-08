Back to school: helping kids cope with anxiety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the kids head back to the classroom, physical needs like hydration, a healthy lunch, and even having a pencil and notebooks are important, but their mental needs are important as well.

Ken Chisholm, a mental health counselor with Bay District Schools (BDS), stopped by the studio Tues. morning to discuss helpful tips as the classroom doors open.

Chisholm said that while it is an exciting time heading into a new school year, most kids experience some type of anxiety, and that is not always a bad thing. Excited jitters or a small amount of anxiety can go a long way especially when we need that little extra push to perform well.

However, Chisholm said to watch carefully if your child’s behavior changes. This could indicate that anxiety is becoming overwhelming. To help your children, Chisholm said routine is key. Predictability before or after school can help calm those feelings of anxiety.

Chisholm said that structure and communication are two key components to help alleviate anxiety as students head back to school.

