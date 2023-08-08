Downright hot again but some get a storm today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with a few low clouds present. Mostly sunny skies will get the day going and warming fast.

We’re off to a stifling start. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for today as this stretch of hot temperatures and high humidity continue. Highs today return to the low 90s on the coast to near 96 inland with a heat index between 108 to 116°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

We’ll see most of the week ahead in a very similar setup with only a few days having midday and afternoon scattered storms to try and cool us off. Today is one of those days where scattered storms will be most abundant away from the coast. Storms will be capable of dropping heavy rains with gusty winds and some small hail is possible.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and very hot and humid. Scattered storms develop by late morning near the coast and spread inland into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs reach the low 90s on the coast to near 96 inland with a heat index up to 116°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10am to 7pmCDT. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible and be sure to stay hydrated. We’ll have a very similar setup day in and day out this week with only a few afternoons producing storms to try and cool us down.

