Local center helps people with disabilities prepare for disaster

In a weather disaster-prone area like the panhandle, it is important to always be prepared for an emergency.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a weather disaster-prone area like the panhandle, it is important to always be prepared for an emergency.

The Disability Resource Center in Panama City and the Bay County Help Department are working together to ensure those with disabilities, who may need some assistance during an emergency, have what they need to be ready.

August 9th and August 23rd, the center will be holding an open registration so people with disabilities can register for the Bay County Health Department Special Needs Shelter. They will also be passing out emergency to-go bags with useful, and potentially necessary items.

Registering for the shelter is something that has to be done yearly, so center staff highly recommend coming to the events. They said pre-registering for the shelters could save lots of stress if disaster strikes.

”We can get everything taken care of ahead of time. Put it in one of our to-go bags, is what we call them, and that way if they hear something, they’re monitoring and they decide they want to shelter, then they just grab this bag and go,” Cynthia Vollmer, emergency disaster response coordinator at the Disability Resource Center, said.

The to-go kits are stocked with items like a binder packed with information, crank radios, first aid kits, and possibly most importunately: a password-protected flash drive to contain all important documents and information for safe keeping.

”Especially when they’re receiving SSI, social security, and all that documentation takes so long to get that duplicated again. And so, this really does save a lot of stress and frustration on their behalf. So, when they do need it, it’s right there,” Vollmer said.

To learn more about the disaster preparedness event, click here. If you are unable to make it, you can stop by the Disability Resource Center in Panama City or give them a call.

