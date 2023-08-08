Locals dreaming big as Mega Millions lottery jackpot grows

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, and Bay County residents are scooping up ticket in hopes of winning big.

The Mega Millions website showed, as of Monday afternoon, the jackpot was $1.55 billion with a cash option of $757.2 million. While the chance of winning that jackpot is slim, some locals told NewsChannel 7 they are still imagining the possibilities.

”First I would pay off any debt I would have, I would give back to charity, I would donate to my kids college funds- number one. Then I would buy a jet ski, that is on the list for sure. Buy a house on the water, that is a dream. And travel,” Bay County resident Allie Anderson said. ”There’s definitely some hope. I have a friend who just won $10,000 off of a scratch off here in Bay County. So I know he is enjoying his winnings. But I believe it can happen, I’m still hoping and holding out for my next big win.”

Other NewsChannel 7 viewers commenting on Facebook, one saying:

“Same plan I’ve had since I was a kid: 1) Make sure my immediate family (including myself) is taken care of. Cars, homes, etc. 2) Give plenty to our homeless community. 3) Give to our animal shelters. 4) Give to St. Jude. 5) Buy an RV and travel while my new home is being built.”

And another viewer also commented with a different idea: “Financial advisor, lawyer, keep it a secret.”

Other common answers were relocate, help their parents and family, and pay off their bills.

The drawing is set for Tuesday, August 8th, at 10 p.m. CT. You can see the winning numbers on NewsChannel 7 at 10p.m.

