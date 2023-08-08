Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been charged after deputies say he crashed a stolen car into a patrol vehicle.

On Monday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that was stolen in Washington County, and the suspect was believed to be in Bay County.

Deputies say they located the car on County Road 2301. When two officials pulled it over at a stop sign, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Clifton T. Johnson, allegedly refused to comply and backed up, crashing into one of the deputy’s vehicles and disabling it.

The deputy that had his patrol car hit had to be taken to the local hospital and was reported to be okay. The other deputy says he pursued Johnson, eventually stopping due to the high speed and road conditions.

Johnson was eventually located on Muscogee Drive. According to passengers that were inside the car with Johnson, he was in the nearby woods and had a handgun.

The passengers told deputies Johnson had pulled the gun on them during the pursuit, and wouldn’t let them get out of the car. Once he stopped, he force them into the woods.

A BCSO K-9 unit reportedly located Johnson and took him into custody.

He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no valid driver’s license, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. Johnson is also facing separate charges in Washington County and was taken to Bay County Jail.

