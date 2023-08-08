Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a steamy summer night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 70s inland and low 80s at the coast. On Tuesday we will see more dangerous heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s w/feels like temps 105+. Storms will be more likely Tuesday and especially inland. Rain chances will be 60-70% and some of the storms could be strong to severe. The rain chances start to decrease some on Wednesday into Thursday before creeping back up later in the week. Highs will remain in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now and will likely stay that way for the next 7-10 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.