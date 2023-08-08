NextStep at Endeavor Academy preserving structures at Dozier School for Boys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lowe’s chose NextStep At Endeavor Academy which helps people with autism transition from school into the workforce.

The academy is moving into the former Dozier School For Boys and the leaders are working to preserve some of the school’s history.

For many, the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna doesn’t have the best history. However, there are parts some people feel need to be preserved.

That’s what the new tenants, NextStep at Endeavor Academy are planning to do.

“As we are reclaiming this property, we want to keep things that have historical significance and value,” said Tammy Dasher, NextStep at Endeavor Academy Program Director.

The academy is slowly moving into the former school, and Lowe’s in Marianna is helping with the new building by creating a green space and keeping some of the structures.

“We are not trying to change things here just coming to beautify it,” said Austin McClamma, a Lowe’s Volunteer.

The upgrades are designed for people with autism.

“We are building some planter boxes we are also trying to build in a garden that will be a sensory garden,” said McClamma. “So, we’re talking about scents, smell, color.”

One of the features they are preserving is a water fountain. Those with NextStep At Endeavor say individuals with autism find water features soothing and keeping these structures can also recognize the historical significance of the site.

Another feature they are saving is the mosaic. NewsChannel 7 was told this circle was constructed by the Dozier students as part of a vocational bricklaying class.

“A lot of people don’t realize some of the creative talents that many individuals have, particularly those with autism or maybe those who were here in the past,” said Dasher. “We like to keep those.”

This new space will serve those learning and staying at the school.

“Individuals with autism prefer to be outside they like to be in the natural light and natural environment so having a space where they can go outside and just have a beautiful place to sit and be quiet and enjoy,” Dasher said.

Keeping part of the past while looking to the future.

NextStep At Endeavor Academy will officially open at its new site on the 14th.

