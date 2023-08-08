Panama City Commissioners to vote on taking out $150 million loan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners could approve the largest loan in the city’s history at Tuesday’s meeting.

They will be voting on a $150 million loan with Truist Bank.

“Truthfully, it scares me to death knowing we’re going to be borrowing that much money, but I also understand it’s a necessary evil in order to access these [funds,]” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Street said a temporary loan needs to be taken out so the city can tap into specific grant funding.

“If we don’t take out any lending, most likely we would lose a lot of these grants, and we wouldn’t be able to accomplish nearly the amount that we’re going to be able to with this loan,” he said.

The state and federal grants cover a slew of projects.

“They range in anything from a lot of infrastructure components to some sidewalks, to the MLK Rec Center, to the Martin Theatre,” Street said.

The grants have to be spent and reimbursed within a three-year period. However, that also means other city projects will have to wait a bit longer to get done.

Street said the Downtown Marina, the St Andrews Marina, the Marina Civic Center, and other items aren’t covered under the massive loan.

“What I would say to the citizens who have really been looking for the city to do more in infrastructure, in other areas of quality of life for our city, this is the major step moving forward,” the commissioner said.

Street is urging residents to not give up hope.

“Other options beyond lending may be a loan based on slip rentals in the marina, maybe public-private partnerships,” he said.

Street say residents shouldn’t be worried about their taxes increasing since it’s a temporary loan. The interest rate on the loan comes out to $8.73 million per year. Commissioners said they will budget for that amount to be fiscally responsible. However, they’re hoping they won’t have to pay it due to the bank investing it.

There will be a workshop in September to find ways to cover other projects in the city.

