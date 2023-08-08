Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was minorly injured after a tractor-trailer crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday morning, troopers say a semi-truck was driving southbound on State Road 286, and at some point, failed to maintain a single lane.

FHP reports the driver crossed the center line and ran off the roadway towards the east shoulder. Once on the shoulder, the tractor-trailer continued southbound into the east shoulder ditch.

The front left of the semi then crashed into several trees. After the collision, officials say the fuel tank the trailer was transporting suffered major damage, causing it to leak.

The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel. Appropriate agencies were notified.

