Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill

The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.(MGN, FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was minorly injured after a tractor-trailer crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday morning, troopers say a semi-truck was driving southbound on State Road 286, and at some point, failed to maintain a single lane.

FHP reports the driver crossed the center line and ran off the roadway towards the east shoulder. Once on the shoulder, the tractor-trailer continued southbound into the east shoulder ditch.

The front left of the semi then crashed into several trees. After the collision, officials say the fuel tank the trailer was transporting suffered major damage, causing it to leak.

The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel. Appropriate agencies were notified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

Latest News

Ken Chisholm, a Mental Health Counselor with Bay District Schools discussed helpful tips as the...
Back to school: helping kids cope with anxiety
Ken Chisholm, a Mental Health Counselor with Bay District Schools discussed helpful tips as the...
Back to School Mental Health Tips
Disability Resource Center
Disability Resource Center
Growth & School Plans
Growth & School Plans