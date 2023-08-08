Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect more sea breeze driven rain chances tomorrow with feels like temperatures remaining in the triple digits.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms are cleaning out of the panhandle this evening leaving overnight lows to stay warm in the mid to upper 70′s. High temperatures remain toasty this week in the mid to upper 90′s but feeling much warmer, in the triple digits for the remainder of the week. Rain chances turn more sea breeze driven tomorrow before becoming more summer-like as we head into the weekend.

