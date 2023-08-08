Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

Latest News

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case