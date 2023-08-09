20,000 books donated for kids in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands and thousands of books. That’s what was donated to children in Bay County.

Better World Books, a non-profit that supports the interests of the local library system, donated the reads directly to the Bay County Public Library Foundation.

“[The books are] ranging in age of pre-K through high school, and so what we are tasked with doing today is just sorting them the best we can, organizing them by age group, boxing them up color-coded,” Laura Roesch, Board Member of the Library Foundation said.

This is the third batch of books that the foundation has sorted.

Just like with the previous two, these books will be distributed to children at after-school activities and special events.

“We typically go to elementary schools, afternoon programs from Bay Base, Boys and Girls Club, and Girls, Inc.,” Roesch said.

Over 50% of Bay County 3rd-graders are struggling to read at the state level. The Library Foundation and FLOW are aiming to raise that number.

With this large of a donation, the Free Library On Wheels, known as ‘FLOW’, is able to fulfill many specific book requests that children may have.

Data shows that if a child is able to select their own book, there is a much greater chance that they follow through with reading it.

“Reading is a lifelong skill. We have eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and I always encourage them to read books. This gives me the opportunity to help kids that wouldn’t get books to get books,” said volunteer Mary Lemburg.

The volunteers say that it’s rewarding to see kids’ reactions to receiving the books.

“Absolutely, to see the smiles, cuz I’ve seen the pictures of smiles on the kids’ faces when they get the books, it’s pretty neat,” said volunteer Glenn Scott.

Any locals that want to contribute from their own collection can head on over to FSU Panama City on Wednesday and Thursday and drop off books.

