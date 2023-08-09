Bay County Public Library Foundation Sorting Books for Kids

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Public Library foundation is sorting through twenty thousand children’s books over the next few days, and they need your help.

The Free Library on Wheels (FLOW) is a project of the Bay County Public Library Foundation. FLOW travels throughout Bay County offering free books to the community especially to children.

Watch the video attached to learn how to get involved.

