BDS Wednesday: First Day of School
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools students will be heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

Bay District Schools Communication Director Sharon Michalik joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to share all the tips for the first day.

Michalik said she wants to remind the community there will be an increase in traffic tomorrow. BDS asks that you be mindful of bus stops and watch for children getting on or off the bus.

If your child is attending school tomorrow make sure all of your information and your child’s information is up to date on Parent Portal.

For more information, you can visit the district’s website by clicking here.

