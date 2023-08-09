Bulldogs Working Through Fall Camp Hoping To Improve On 5 Win Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Freeport Bulldogs are working through the early part of all camp. Coach Shaun Arntz and his team among the group that will start the regular season on the 25th, when they will open at home against Destin. Freeport coming off a 5-6 season in which they made the playoffs, losing in the first round to Holmes. That team rather productive on the offensive side with Ashton Nunes leading the way at quarterback. He tossed for over two thousand yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s gone now, so some changes in store for that side of the ball.

“Our offensive personnel is going to change a lot from last year.” coach Arntz said. “We lost a lot productivity. Schematically we’ll be near the same of what we were the last year. So you know on the offense, as far as play calling you know, our style, it will be pretty much the same as what it was. Feeling really good the enthusiasm has been through the roof. The effort has been through the roof. They’re taking coaching really well. They’re picking up on plays and schemes.”

The Bulldogs also working to replace linebacker Tracker Thomaston who led the team in tackles with 170, 93 solo. So big spikes to fill there as they work to improve on a 5-6 record. We asked the coach, apart from sheer talent, what are the keys to making that desired improvement in his guys?

“Yeah that’s a good question. It’s a commitment that you have from the first day of practice until the last. You know it’s putting in extra time and work. And on the weekends with studying the opponent, and breaking down yourself on film, all of that. There’s just a lot of small steps that people don’t realize. And we have to pay more attention to that during the season.”

The Bulldogs will play in a three team jamboree at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Pensacola on the 18th, before coming back home to host Destin in the regular season opener on the 25th.

