Coffee Chat with NewsChannel 7 Today’s Mel Zosh

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet Mel Zosh! NewsChannel 7 Today has found a great new addition in our morning co-anchor.

In this Coffee Chat, Jessica sits down with Mel to learn all about her and her new adventure here in Panama City Beach.

Watch the video to learn more and connect with Mel. Catch her every morning bright and early on NewsChannel 7 Today.

