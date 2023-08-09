Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
PC City Hall
Panama City Commissioners to vote on taking out $150 million loan

Latest News

Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event for Fall 2023 registration on...
Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College
Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii